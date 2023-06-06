I can’t wait to change Imade’s last name – Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade has hinted at changing the surname of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, to Momodu.

Sophia disclosed this during a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat on Monday evening.

She alleged that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to Imade.

The socialite also agreed with comments insinuating that her baby daddy, Davido, turned on her and their daughter, Imade, after she moved on.

The mother of one wrote, “Can’t wait to change her last name… I still think Momodu is 👌 as I’m Mom and Dad.”

Replying to a fan, she added, “Lol our elders say the truth is bitter, I haven’t even started yet.”

Momodu had last month taken to her Twitter page to rant about men financially bullying a woman into staying with them.