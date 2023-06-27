‘I can’t bribe my way into  governance’, Jack-Rich reacts to allegation

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tein Jack-Rich, has described a recent allegation of bribery against him as “unfounded and childish”.

Recall that recently an online news platform had accused Jack-Rich of allegedly paying money to get a juicy position in Tinubu’s cabinet.

But, reacting to the foregoing, Jack-Rich, in a statement personally signed by him, in Abuja, expressed shock over what he described as “provocative, malicious and unsubstantiated publication by politically sponsored agents”, adding that he has been an age-long faithful member of the APC, and has all it takes to merit an appointment into any office as would be deemed fit by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement read: “The allegation of bribery against Mr. Tein Jack-Rich is not only laughable and untrue but also quite baseless and spuriously unfounded. As a senior stakeholder in the ruling Party, the APC where he contested for the presidential primaries and lost to our incumbent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and having worked assiduously to help his great party to win the elections, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich has all it takes to merit an appointment into any office as would be deemed fit by our dear President, and so do not need to bribe anyone in the party jointly he built with others.

“Also worthy of note is the fact that Mr. Tein T.S. Jack-Rich CON is a worthy APC party-man who hasn’t been a member of any political party in history. His first political journey started with APC in 2014 and have remained faithful since then till date, despite the headwinds and tailwinds of politics.

“Therefore, alleging that he bribed or is planning to bribe anyone for ministerial appointment, is just another figment of the convoluted imagination of persons who see him as a major obstacle to their desperate dreams, aspirations, and political desperation for survival because they have lost their own political root.

“Let it be re-emphasized here again that Tein Jack-Rich did not, will not, and will never need to bribe anyone for any political appointment in a party he just recently served as the Vice-Chairman Finance Committee of the Presidential Campaign, that his party won. So, there was just no need for anyone to

sponsor such a campaign of calumny and blackmail against him, except for extreme desperation.

“We wish to further add that we are not surprised that this is coming at this point when certain political elements who feel that without them this country will not exist, are running from pillar to post to desperately gain political mileage and attention of the Presidency for one appointment or the other. And in doing this, they are willing and ready to blackmail and destroy any perceived superior challenge on their path.”

While expressing optimism that Tinubu would deliver on all its promises, he urged all Nigerians to be steadfast and hopeful in the promise.