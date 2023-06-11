I can never forget my first kiss – Actress, Juliet Odigwe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, producer and businesswoman, Juliet Patrick Odigwe has shared her unforgettable memories as a woman and a screen diva, saying it was all in her very first kiss in real life and on a movie set.

She told Potpourri in a chat, “I will never forget my first kiss as a woman and then as an actress. My first kissing scene came as an accident when someone was decasted for a role and it was given to me. I wasn’t aware, and she hated me with passion. Then we got talking, and she found out. I wasn’t even aware the role was already casted .We became very good friends, that was in 2017 and till date ,we are more like sisters. Then I will never forget the day I met my superwoman in Nollywood, Joy Steve.”

Odigwe, revealed that she had a rough beginning in the industry but it was her passion that made her soldiered on.

“I have worked severally without pay, no form of welfare received and I once shared a small hotel room with more than five people with a tiny bed,” she revealed.

Juliet Patrick Odigwe was a graduate of English and Linguistics from the University of Maiduguri and she speaks Igbo, Hausa and English fluently.

She has starred in movies like Condemned by the Soil, Anger is Poison, Life in the Village , Sins of the Past, Ejike and sons, My Feelings and many more.