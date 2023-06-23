HURIWA backs NLC, faults electricity tariff hike

By Fortune Eromosele

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA on Friday, backed the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to reject the proposed 40 per cent electricity tariff hike by the Federal Government, effective July 1, 2023.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described the plans as ‘anti-people’ saying that it may plunge more people into multidimensional poverty.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “Despite the removal of fuel subsidy, governors, senators and government officials are still going around with convoys while over 130 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians have resorted to trekking long distance as they can no longer afford fares for commercial transportation as a result of the skyrocketing price of petrol.

“We reject the proposed hike in electricity tariffs and any increment that will further aggravate the sufferings of the common man. If it cannot help the poor and bring them out of poverty, the Tinubu-led administration should at least not suffocate them and let the poor breathe!”