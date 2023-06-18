Humanist Oborevwori visits survivors, orders artificial leg for amputated woman

In just two weeks in office as the 5th elected governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori has shown remarkable empathy and act of benevolence in his leadership of the state.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, some members of the Bayelsa State Football Supporters’ Club were involved in a fatal accident around Kwale while en route to Asaba for the Nigerian Women Football League final between Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens, leading to the death of four members and seven others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

On hearing of the unfortunate incident, Oborevwori directed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, to liaise with the Bayelsa team led by the State Commissioner for Sports, Mr Daniel Igali, to move the wounded members of the team to Asaba for proper medical attention.

Pronto, an ambulance was dispatched and the victims were transferred to Asaba Specialist Hospital, a high-class and fully equipped medical facility built by the state government.

On Monday, June 12, the humanist governor with a benevolent spirit visited the injured members of the Bayelsa team in hospital. Oborevwori, on arrival at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, was received by the Chief Medical Director, Dr Peace Ighosewe, and Emu.

Conducting the governor round the male and female surgical wards to see the victims, Ighosewe took time to explain how the emergency situation was handled.

Speaking to journalists after the ward visitation, Oborevwori, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon Johnson Erijo, commiserated with the victims and expressed confidence in the hospital’s ability to handle their cases effectively.

“As at this time yesterday (Sunday), we lost four persons and the other seven persons who sustained injuries are responding to treatment and they are in stable condition. It is our prayer that they survive”, he said.

“I am very sure that God being on their side, they are going to survive because the CMD of the Asaba Specialist Hospital and her team were very proactive and they have been doing a great job taking care of them”.

The governor also took out time to empathise with other patients, including a diabetic patient, Mrs Maureen Agbuke, 52, who hails from Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Agbuke, a petty trader who lives in Ibusa with her husband and children, was diagnosed with the medical condition 20 years ago and she has been on medication since then until her leg was amputated about two months ago.

Narrating how her ordeal started, Mrs Agbuke said she noticed her leg was getting darker on one of the toes and she had to visit Ibusa General Hospital for a checkup with no solution until she was referred to the Asaba Specialist Hospital. Upon examination, she was advised to cut off the leg for her survival.

On seeing the governor, she took the opportunity to ask for assistance to enable her to purchase an artificial leg to enable her to walk again and fend for her family. Oborevwori immediately directed the hospital management to provide her with her request.

Aside from his determination to make a positive impact in the state with his M.O.R.E. Agenda, those close to the cerebral leader know that he has milk of kindness flowing in his veins, a situation that makes those who come in contact with him always having reasons to smile.

Even before he became governor, stories of Oborevwori’s act of kindness abound across his Okpe constituency and across Delta. For instance, he set up the Sheriff Oborevwori Scholarship Foundation to provide scholarship and bursary for eligible students from his constituency and beyond.

At his constituency briefing/empowerment programme held in 2018, Oborevwori, then as Speaker of the state House of Assembly, announced that he had earmarked N10 million for the kick-off of the scheme in September of that year.

He implored the five-man committee he had raised for the purpose to be transparent and unbiased at all times, adding that selection of beneficiaries must be based on merit and not favouritism. He said the target is indigent students within Okpe State Constituency, saying that specifically, 80 percent of the scholarship is reserved for Okpe indigenes and 20 percent for non-indigenes.

Since 2018 to date, over 100 students have benefited from the scheme including Master Godstime Chigozie, a 12-year-old boy he rescued from an abusive uncle in 2018.

Rescue

Oborevwori had come to the rescue of the boy when he was returning from church on that Sunday and met the rowdy scene along the Osubi road where the community youth Chairman, Comrade Friday Okpako, was handing the suspect, Mr. Ifeanyi Akpa, to the police.

According to the community youth Chairman, Akpa and wife had allegedly been abusing Chigozie for some time, adding that the couple refused further training of the boy after he finished primary school education.

The couple, who hailed from Ebonyi State, lived in Osubi Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State and was allegedly caught abusing the young boy.

According to an eye witness, Chigozie would do all the domestic work in the house, sell sachet water during the day, yet he was allegedly severely maltreated by his uncle and his wife on a daily basis.

After close examination of the boy, Oborevwori ordered that he be taken to hospital for proper medical check-up as the boy could no longer stand straight due to the injuries he sustained on his back during a beating allegedly by his uncle.

Oborevwori also directed the Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship/Bursary Committee to award scholarship to Chigozie up to the university level. He also promised to ensure the well-being of the child.

Subsidy removal fallout

At a meeting with Local Government Council Chairmen in Delta on Wednesday and moved by the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, Oborevwori urged the Council Chairmen to avoid further strangulation of the economy of the people with multiple taxes.

The governor said that people were facing serious hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy and cautioned the Council Chairmen against taxing the people more at this critical time.

Oborevwori said: “Funding remains a challenge in our Local Government Councils. It is our hope that with the removal of fuel subsidy, more money will accrue to local governments and states.

“But until such happens, we urge you to be very prudent and creative in the management of your resources. Even though taxes are pertinent sources of Council’s revenue, I want to assure you that the conflicting issues and laws will be handled.

“With the hardship currently being experienced with this subsidy removal, I want to appeal to you to talk to your people, your agents and tax collectors not to impose unnecessary taxes on our people.

“There are a lot of expectations from our people and, at this time, we need to manage them. See how much we are buying fuel now. We are looking for how we can provide palliative for our people.”

Pension liabilities

Another issue that showed the governor’s kindness was his willingness to assist in working out modalities to defray pension liabilities owed local government pensioners and retired primary school teachers.

Speaking at the meeting, Oborevwori said, “We may not have been where we want to be, but I am proud of the progress we have made. This administration will sustain the precedent that has been laid by my predecessor.

“We shall not interfere with your finances and we will offer assistance where necessary. In this regard, we shall be collaborating with the Local Government Pension Bureau to see how the lingering pension issues will be resolved.

“We met last week to discuss the issue but with a caveat that it is necessary to have an Auditor to audit the pension board and see how the process is carried out diligently so that we can know the actual persons who are due for such monies. We don’t want pension funds to be manipulated”.

The governor had, earlier on Tuesday, sent a letter for the proclamation of the state House of Assembly, where Rt. Hon. Dennis Emomotimi Guwor and Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Speaking when the new Speaker, his Deputy and their spouses paid him a courtesy visit in his office immediately after the election on the floor of the House, Oborevwori, who underscored the importance of executive-legislative relations in a constitutional democracy, said he would leverage on his experience as a former Speaker to ensure continued partnership with the legislature.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the 8th Assembly to meet the expectations of Deltans, he said: “I have no doubt in my mind that the 8th Assembly will perform very well.

“The returning members that served together with me are very experienced, knowledgeable and have the capacity to do well.”

He advised the new leadership to carry all members along and work for the unity of the state, saying, “You are first among equals and you are witnesses to how I was able to manage the 6th and 7th Assemblies as the longest serving Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

“Manage your colleagues very well and you will have no problems with them. Delta is a peaceful state and we will continue to remain united for the peace and progress of Delta.

“As we have promised Deltans, we will run a transparent administration with full adherence to separation of powers and we will continue to partner together to advance this State to greater heights.”

In just two weeks in the saddle, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has shown that he is prepared to provide the state leadership with a human face.