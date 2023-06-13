‘Huge club’, Rasmus Hojlund breaks silence on joining Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund has broken his silence over a possible transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Atalanta striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as United look to strengthen their forward line for next season.

United have been on the trail of Tottenham striker Harry Kane but are also on the lookout for a young striker and Hojlund look to fit the bill.

The Dane wasn’t shy though in commenting on links to United, and admitted it’s flattering to be linked with the Premier League side.

‘It is a huge club, so I must have done something right if it’s rumoured they want me. We have to see what happens.

”From what we all hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer, as many clubs are looking for a Number 9.

Something will definitely happen there, and then we’ll have to wait and see if I am included in it.

‘I am very happy to be with Atalanta and we have qualified for Europe, so now we have to wait and see.’

He did also denied reports that he has had video calls with Ten Hag over a possible move to the club.

The 20-year-old scored nine Serie A goals and racked up four assists in 32 games for Atalanta last season, helping the club clinch a 5th-place finish and qualify for the Europa League.

Hojlund also made his international breakthrough in 2023, netting a hat-trick for Denmark in their 3-1 win over Finland in March.