How three countries involved in Nnamdi Kanu’s detention – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said three governments of three different nations were involved in the incarceration of the self-determination group leader.

Ejimakor said Kenya, Britain and Nigeria took part in the process that landed Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu’s lawyer revealed this in a Twitter post on Sunday, saying Kenya should have displayed remorse to demand his return.

He also said the United Kingdom did not protect Kanu, who holds a British passport, while Nigeria did not obey its own law.

Recall that President Uhuru Kenyatta was in power in June 2021 when the IPOB leader was allegedly arrested in Kenya by Nigerian authorities and renditioned to the country.

Kanu’s lawyers called on the British government led by Boris Johnson, the former prime minister but nothing or little was achieved in getting him out of detention.

Also, the federal government under former President Muhammadu Buhari has been faulted for not obeying court orders after the Appeal Court in Abuja, struck out the terrorism charges against Kanu on 13th October 2022.

Among several agitations by the IPOB leader’s lawyers, Ejimakor stated again that, “Mazi Kanu Kanu would have been freed, if Kenya showed contrition by demanding his return to Kenya, if Britain protected him like they protected Umar Dikko in 1984, and if Nigeria decides to obey the law.”