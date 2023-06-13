How Sokoto Speaker, deputy emerge at 10th Assembly Inauguration

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly Tuesday elected a new Speaker and his Deputy Speaker Alhaji Tukur Bala Bodinga and Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Kware respectively.

The two emerges unopposed at the inauguration of the 10th state Assembly to steer the affairs of legislatures for the next four years.

The duo were nominated at the plenary by Bello Idris (APC-Gwadabawa North) and Aminu Al-Mustapha (APC-Sabon Birni North) and seconded by Alhaji Habibu Halilu Modachi (PDP-Isa) and Alhaji Buhari Haliru (PDP-Sokoto North) respectively.

In his post-nomination remarks, the new speaker Bala Bodinga appreciated the lawmakers for their confidence in him to lead the 10th Assembly.

“We will work towards Assembly that will have close contact with all legislatures and staff of the Assembly,” he said.