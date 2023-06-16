How security agencies can improve community policing — ECAPI

By Dickson Omobola

THE Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative, ECAPI, yesterday, urged security operatives not to disregard the inputs of children, artisans and religious bodies to intelligence reports, saying they are the bedrock of effective community policing.

Speaking in Lagos at its 2023 National Security Summit, themed: ‘Intelligence Gathering and Community Policing as Panacea to Solving Insecurity Challenges in Africa’, the organisation said a community must be united to tackle crime.

Addressing newsmen, the President of ECAPI, Mr Samuel Adam, said: “We must have read or heard in various media the level of insecurity and the increasing wave of all forms of crime and criminality. Insecurity remains an ever-present threat to the peace and development of any nation and our country is not an exception.

“It is now obvious that more work needs to be done to ensure that there is greater stability, peace and security not only across the realms of human endeavours but across all human safety lives and society at large. Government and security agencies cannot achieve it alone without the patriotic involvement of all. In terms of assisting the government and its relevant agencies towards ensuring a peaceful, safer and crime-free environment for all, everyone should collectively join hands.”

Also speaking, Dr Roy Okhidievbie said: “Without a community, there can be no policing. In a community where the intention is to tackle insecurity, discordant tunes should not be tolerated. In each community, there are communities and those who make up the communities should be identified to acquire intelligence.