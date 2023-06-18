How proliferation of substandard solar components in Nigeria can be prevented – Zhang

By Dickson Omobola

Peter Zhang is the General Manager of Beebeejump International Limited, a solar power company in Nigeria that provides quality household solar power solutions. In this interview, Zhang speaks on the environmental benefits of using solar, challenges facing clean energy development and proliferation of substandard solar components in Nigeria among others. Excerpts:

What are the environmental benefits of using solar?

Solar energy is a clean, affordable and sustainable way of generating electricity. Alongside substantial financial benefits, solar power also has significant environmental benefits. It reduces air pollution, harmful carbon dioxide and methane emissions from fossil fuels. Our traditional energy sources are leading contributors to global warming and decreased air quality. Generating electricity with solar panels, however, produces no greenhouse gasses whatsoever, thus reducing air pollution.

Also, it reduces our reliance on fossil fuels. Solar energy production does not require fossil fuels making it less dependent on this limited and expensive natural resource. As opposed to fossil fuels, which draw on finite resources that may eventually become too expensive to retrieve, renewable energy sources are generally unlimited in availability.

Solar energy reduces the climate change risks associated with power generation using fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels to produce energy has led to the serious threat of global warming and irreversible climate change. Unlike other sources of energy, solar power does not emit the dangerous greenhouse gasses that result in climate change.

A residential solar panel system has the capability of providing for the electricity needs of an entire home with about 80 per cent lower carbon emissions than fossil fuels. Installing a residential solar panel system will lower your home’s utility bill while significantly reducing its annual carbon footprint at the same time.

Another advantage of solar power is that it positively impacts human health. Studies show that dangerous pollutants can cause several severe respiratory problems, including asthma, bronchitis, pulmonary inflammation, chronic respiratory disease and cardio health issues, such as heart attack and stroke. It is a natural resource that would not run out. Its advent is the greatest invention of mankind in the 21st century.

Are there indications that with the increased use of solar, Nigeria’s economy, especially in the rural areas would be stimulated, particularly for the small-scale investors?

According to the World Bank, the unreliable power supply in Nigeria is causing huge economic losses, estimated at N10.1trn, yearly. Small and medium scale enterprise, SMEs, are the backbone of nations in the world given their immense contribution to the economy and livelihood of common people.

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, SMEs in Nigeria contribute 48 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and account for 96 per cent of businesses and 84 per cent of employment. SMEs are businesses around you, the fashion designers, furniture ventures, Bet Naija shops, consultancy businesses and others. Although they contribute a lot to the economy, yet face challenges. Using solar power can reduce these challenges.

For instance, inadequate and or expensive access to power, it is a unique missing middle. To run a successful business of any kind, power is a key component. It is used for various primary and secondary reasons depending on the type of SMEs. Some businesses need it for the basic comfort of human resources while some use it primarily for providing goods or services to their clients. The barbing salon business needs clippers running to deliver services to the customer. Power needs to be adequate to break even in most of the SMEs, but in Nigeria, it is not.

Solar power is becoming more popular and cheap because of its demand, mass production has made it even less expensive and affordable. Being the most affordable renewable resource, it can be adopted by various SMEs to solve the problem of power. It does not produce any form of pollution, the non-renewable form of power such as fuel generating set or the gas source grid power generating plant produces air pollution, noise pollution, some level of water pollution coupled with the release of greenhouse gas. Therefore, any business using solar power is applauded for being part of the solution to climate change since all the forms of pollution that cause climate change are being reduced through the use of solar power, which adds to their brand looks and perceived value by consumers.

Many solar systems have been designed to cater to the specific power needs of businesses and also have a flexible payment option that aligns with the growth of the business.

It is well known that the electricity grid is not widespread in many rural areas and that electricity facilities are one of the most basic and important facilities for the development of a country. With the use of solar energy products, many people in rural areas are increasing their income through small businesses such as mobile phone charging, small farms, betting shops, barber shops and sewing shops. As a result, the living environment of many families who were originally poor has changed. Many businesses that would close early because there is no power or in some cases generating power by themselves might be too expensive, will be able to sell deep into the night, thereby making more profit and contributing to the nation’s GDP.

Proliferation of substandard components is on the increase, is there anything that can be done to change the situation?

Relevant authorities should follow up on market regulation and impose necessary penalties on non-compliant companies; they should establish a fair and open market competitive mechanism. WIth these things in place, sub standard products will not thrive in the market, and people will be certain that any solar product they are getting is a product that is worth the value.

A regulatory agency in the professional market should also be established to conduct regular spot checks on the quality of products. Doing this will prevent counterfeit products from being circulated in the market. On a final note, the relevant authorities should establish a standardised component inspection laboratory to publicise non-compliant products.

With fuel subsidy removed, what’s your projection for renewable energy acceptance?

The removal of fuel subsidy in itself is a welcome development, both as a nation, and as a part of the solar industry in Nigeria. Before May 29th, taking Lagos as a case study, fuel used to sell for N185 per litre, which means someone in Lagos powering a small generator with five litres of fuel will spend N925 per day, N6475 per week, N25900 per month and N310,800 per year to generate electricity. Originally, this was considered high. With the removal of fuel subsidy, the price of fuel is now N488 per litre in some areas in Lagos and as high as N540 in some other states in Nigeria. For someone who wants to power a small generator with 5 litres of fuel, such a person will be spending N2440 per day, N17080 per week, N68320 per month and N819,840 per year. You will agree with me that it is outrageous, and continuing with this will not be a wise decision. Hence, instead of using that huge amount of money to fuel generators, people will rather make the wise decision to buy a solar system for a lesser amount. Among renewable energy sources, solar power generation can solve the problem of electricity at a very small investment cost. Ultimately, the removal of fuel subsidy will drive more Nigerians into embracing the opportunities that the renewable energy industry offers. The choice of solar off-grid power products will become the first choice for changing electricity in Nigeria and the solar industry will also grow rapidly.

How would you rate the acceptance of your company’s services?

Due to the fact that our solar products are available on PAYGO, a feat that is on record that we are the first in Nigeria to initiate successfully, we have become the number one choice among other solar companies when it comes to the production of solar home systems. This has made it easy for people to buy products and be able to pay “small small” as it is said in our local language. For example, our S1 system at a time was available on a three-year plan, where people could pay as low as 10-20 per cent of the full payment, and spread the remaining payment for three years. With this, we have put a lot of Nigerians in charge of their electricity bill and electricity usage, hence, they don’t need to rely on the national grid. Many families rely on us for constant electricity to enjoy quality family time after the day’s work and on weekends. So many businesses that would naturally close business early due to unstable power and insecurity, can now sell longer into the night as a result of the ray of light from our bulbs.

Give us an insight into your role and your experience in the sector

I have worked in the solar industry for more than ten years and witnessed developments in the industry and the explosive growth of the renewable energy storage market. However, the first thing that needs to be addressed in Africa is the ability to provide for the after-sales support and its rigid demand for renewable energy. If the developed regions demand the pursuit of profit and environmental protection, then to solve the electricity shortage is the first thing in Africa. In Africa, the renewable energy industry has only just entered its infancy and is seriously lacking in the professional and technical personnel, so it’s a very important factor for development in Africa to have perfect technical training and after-sales service.