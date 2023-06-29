How modern retail can contribute to economic recovery — Sun-Basorun, FoodCo boss

By Etop Ekanem

The modern retail sector has been identified as an important catalyst for accelerated economic recovery. This is against the background of new fiscal policies introduced by the government to help shore up its revenues and boost the national economy.

Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a leading retailer in south-west Nigeria, stated this, adding that it was pertinent to grow the modern retail sector as this would yield significant contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also act as a feeder-industry to stimulate growth across other sectors.

He said: “Sectors like manufacturing and agriculture typically feed off modern retail to power their aspirations of meeting the consumption needs of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.

“Modern retail plays a key role in unlocking critical routes to market for industries, especially within the SME and cottage enterprise segments, which in turn will boost local commercial activity and generate income for communities as well as revenue for the government.”

He further noted that investing in modern retail will trigger corresponding growth in the real estate sector given the increasing return to in-store shopping post-COVID-19.

According to Sun-Basorun, “While e-commerce has become a reality, the demand for in-store shopping, especially among quality-driven customers who prefer to physically assess items before they buy, has not diminished.

“The 2023 Broll Property Report expects that items under the food and beverage, mobile phones and accessories, health and fashion as well as furniture categories will remain key drivers.”