How I’m inspiring digital traders in Africa – Entrepreneur, Odewade

Serial entrepreneur and founder Oba Digitals, Aderoju Odafen Odewade is taking the digital trading world by storm. With a growing reputation as a crypto trading expert, Aderoju is turning heads within the industry and beyond.

The digital and cryptocurrency trading landscape is fast-paced, constantly changing, and challenging to navigate, but Aderoju is one of the few who has managed to crack the code. His foray into cryptocurrency business started during his NYSC year in 2017. He earned a first Degree in German Language with honors at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria in 2015 after then he moved on to a earn a Master’s Degree in International Economic Relations at Krok University, Ukraine and at the moment currently studying for a second Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Berlin School of Business and Innovation.

He has immersed himself into the world of blockchain and digital trading, sharpening his skills, and expanding his knowledge base.

Aderoju has further taken it upon himselt to be a beacon of hope and bring together a community of traders across Africa. As a result, he launched Oba Digitals, a trading platform that helps potential crypto traders to gain insights and master the trading art seamlessly.

When asked about his success, Aderoju said, “It has not been a walk in the park, but with the right mindset, it is possible to turn challenges into opportunities.

“Indeed, crypto trading has many potential and can become a source of income and livelihood for anyone who is commited to push the limit, learn the basic, zero down on hitting Fortune quickly and mastering the art all long”.

Sharing his goal, he added: “I am on a drive to become a source of inspiration to many young entrepreneurs across Nigeria and the continent, proving that with the right mindset, anyone can make it in the digital trading industry.

Aderoju Odewade’s success journey in the digital trading space is a story of resilience, hard work, and keen business acumen.

When quizzed on the challenges he encountered, he stated that he has built a “resilient mindset” and that even when others saw the market turbulence of cryptocurrencies as a warning sign and a means of exiting the market, that he instead waded in further, seizing the moment to learn even more.

“Crypto trading, like many businesses, comes with several challenges and downtime. However, with the positive, resilient mindset; I have managed to navigate even the most horrendous times”, he said.

Aderoju Odewade’s success in the digital trading industry serves as a testimony of hope for millions of young entrepreneurs within Nigeria and across the Africa continent. His success will undoubtedly inspire many more, challenging them to embrace blockchain technology and cryptocurrency trading as an opportunity for personal and societal growth.