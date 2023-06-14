How I was tied up, raped by ‘daddy’ — 9-yr-old victim narrates

—- l only inserted my finger in her private part – Suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A nine-year-old girl had narrated how she was raped by a 42 year, father of three, Micheal Chinedu, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The victim, in an interview at the office of the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, said that the suspect sent him an errand and when he returned, locked her up in the room and defiled her.

Speaking in the presence of the suspect who was paraded alongside 17 other suspected criminals, the victim, said ” Daddy sent me to go and buy soap, when I came back and handed the soap over to daddy, he refused to collect it and asked me to go drop it on the table inside his room.

” The next thing I noticed was that the door was suddenly shut and I saw Daddy.

” He grabbed me from behind and tied my hand and legs with cloth and stuffed another cloth inside my mouth.

” I struggled with daddy but he removed my pant and defiled me.

In response, the suspect who denied raping the young girl said he did not penetrate but only inserted his finger into her private part.

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident was later reported by the victim’s parents to the state Amotekun.

The Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, however, said the suspects will be arraigned before the court after the conclusion of the investigation.

Adeleye, also explained how the state Amotekun rescued 16 abducted passengers in the Akoko axis of the State last week.

According to him “We had a very serious kidnap issue involving about 18 people in Ose and Arimogija axis and we were also able to apprehend some of the culprits who have been identified.

“There was a joint operation involving men of the 32 Artillery Brigade, the Nigeria Police, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps.

“This involves an 18-passenger bus and to the glory of God, we were also able, without payment of any ransom, secure the release of 16 victims and most of their properties that were littered, were put together and delivered to them and have since, reunited with their families.

Among the paraded suspects were; armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, and a group specialized in snatching and dismantling motorcycles among others.

Adeleye said that ” 17 criminals or suspected criminals and we have begun an investigation to ascertain criminal offences which they have committed.