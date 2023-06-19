How I warned Aregbesola against factionalising Osun APC — Ex-Senate spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar

FORMER Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, disclosed how he cautioned former minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, not to destroy the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, by creating unnecessary faction.

Senator Basiru, in a letter to the former minister, titled: ‘Position Paper on the State of the Party in Osun’, told the former governor that factionalising the party may send it out of power.

The former lawmaker informed Aregbesola of the importance of keeping the party in power in Osun, to advance the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if the party zoned it to the region, adding that politics is a marathon race, rather than a sprint.

He said: “We must remind ourselves that APC Osun is very important and strategic to the composition of the party nationally. First, it remains the home of our key leaders – Bisi Akande and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who are major players in the party.

“Secondly, apart from Lagos, Osun would be the launch-pad for the candidature of Asiwaju, if, eventually, the Presidency is zoned to the South-West. It is, therefore, incumbent on leaders of the party to narrow down their differences, rather than fuel the crisis, so that we can maintain a united force in pursuance of a common goal.”