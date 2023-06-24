How I triumphed over tragedy, remained resilient in adversity — Lady Nwaeze

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Lady Josephine Nwaeze has shared her inspiring journey of becoming an “emergency leader” following the tragic deaths of her husband and son.

Speaking at the National Leadership Conference organized by the GOTNI Leadership Centre in Abuja, Nwaeze attributed her success in overcoming adversity to consistency, resilience, hope, and trust in God.

In 2006, Nwaeze’s husband, Sir Ojimadu Nwaeze, perished in the ADC plane crash, leaving her to take the reins of the company. Years later, her son Ugo, whom she had been grooming to be an engineer, also passed away.

Despite the immense grief and hardships, Nwaeze persevered, finding solace in her faith and focusing on her responsibilities as a leader.

Lady Nwaeze recalled her difficult journey, stating, “I call myself an emergency leader because the position I am occupying now I wasn’t prepared for it.”

During this challenging time, she emphasized the importance of consistency, hope, and a positive mindset for anyone in a leadership role.

Nwaeze also praised President Bola Tinubu for his bold decision to remove fuel subsidies, calling it a sign of strong leadership.

She encouraged Nigerians to hold the government accountable for using the funds to improve their lives.

At the conference, Dr. Linus Okorie, CEO of GOTNI Leadership Centre, highlighted the urgent need for Nigeria to invest billions of Naira in leadership development.

He cited the United States as an example, where the government spends over $160 billion annually on leadership development programs.

Okorie expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria, stating, “Nigeria is going to experience transformation like never before. There is going to be sustainable leadership that would begin to drive leaders like never before.”

Echoing the theme of interconnectedness, George Fraser, Chairman of Frasernet Inc, USA, urged attendees to cultivate beneficial relationships, emphasizing that the success of all depends on others.