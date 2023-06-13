How I lost endorsement deal over rumours that I hate women – Nedu

By Biodun Busari
Nigerian on-air-personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has disclosed that he lost a multi-million naira endorsement deal as a result of the people peddling rumours that he is a misogynist.
The entertainment personality revealed this on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him, Husband Material, and Deity Cole.
He said, “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.
“Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.”
Nedu criticised his critics of a double standard who have accused him of flirting as the ones also spreading lies that he hates women in his podcast.
