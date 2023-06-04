How I Go Dye gifted guests show’s proceeds in Germany, Austria

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is no longer news that Nigerian ace stand-up comedian, Francis Agoda famously known as I Go Dye is currently globetrotting different countries in Europe as part of his Global Tour, tagged “I Go Dye Standing Tall”, which kicked off in Zurich on April 30, 2023. However, ear-bending is what he reportedly did to a guest on stage in Duisburg, Germany.

According to his management, in a chat with Potpourri, the comedian, during his performance, gifted all the proceeds from fans to a German guest who was celebrating her birthday that night.

A near repeat of the Germany episode reportedly re-occurred in Graz, Austria, where a teenage boy who had gone to spray I Go Dye money in appreciation of his delivery, got the shock of his life when the comedian gave him every single currency he had been gifted at the event earlier.

“He came on stage to spray me money but I was moved to give him everything that I was sprayed, so that he can learn that a little act of appreciation can change one’s fortune,” I Go Dye explained in a chat with Potpourri on the reason behind the gesture.

No doubt the comedian won the respect and affection of the crowd as he was applauded for his kind gesture, the management added.

The acclaimed “Africa’s Funniest Man Alive”, is expected back in Nigerian in mid June to meet up with other engagements before jetting out for the second leg of the Global Tour in the United Kingdom in August, Canada (September) and the United States of America in October.