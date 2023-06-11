How I blend entertainment with real estate – Kelly Lyon

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lyon Kelly Oghoghome popularly known as Kelly Lyon, the founder of Spiritual Beatz has proven that the so-called “Lazy Nigerian Youths” can take their destinies in their own hands and make a difference.

He, ” Nigerian youths have always been known for re-writing history, and changing the narrative globally in every sphere of their endeavors, be it technology, business, entertainment, or art. I’m foray into entertainment, as well as real estate is a testament to the fact.”

” What I’m thriving to do, is bridging the gap between the traditional real estate industry and the entertainment space,” he added.

Kelly Lyon is from Delta State and grew up in the city of Warri. He started as a rapper in his early days before transitioning into a music producer. Kelly Lyon is a genius when it comes to raising people.

Asides from being a producer, Lyon is also a real estate enthusiast, youth mentor, business consultant, songwriter, dynamic artist, and lyricist. This legendary and revolutionary music producer, known in top gospel music circles all over the world as a typical “Ministry Man” has transcended the barriers of religion to impact the secular community with a gospel touch together with his team of creatives and specialized minds.

Kelly Lyon has won the Prestigious LIMA Best Producer of the Year Award 5 times, from 2015 to 2018. He is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ‘s music producer.

Kelly Lyon and the rest of his team have successfully raised a new set of music ministers that are making waves all over the world. He is a very active member and unflinching partner of Believers’ LoveWorld Inc.

The name “Kelly Lyon” has grown to become one of the biggest names in the Nigerian Gospel Industry and beyond, due to his consistency in the delivery of highly creative and successful audio and visual products. He has come to be known as “The Hit Maker” and “The King Maker”, for producing a lot of Hit songs, many of which brought the artists for whom he produced global accolades and major gospel music recognitions.

He has worked with top music artists within and outside the gospel arena, like Amarachi (Winner, Naija Got Talent), Joe Praize, Ada, Samsung, Jadiel, Eben, Martin Pk from South Africa, Ur Flames, AMARAK, Israel Strong, Sammie Mcauley, Chookar, Loveworld Kings, Hip-hop Nation, Pop-Nation, RapNation, Frank Edwards, Sinach, Crix B, Rozey, Peeyuu, Sophiya, Sauce Kid, Yemi Alade, etc. Some of the hit tracks he produced for some of these artists include Amarachi Dance, the award-winning Bobo Me, Only You, I Testify, Oyigiyigi, Take It, My Head, Shakara, etc. Kelly Lyon is also responsible for most of the BLW theme songs you always hear.

Kelly Lyon currently is one of the major producers of the UK-based Hampton Records of Prophet Ubert Angel. Some of his songs include Favor (aka Lambano: A 2013 Theme Song), Audacity, Advantage, the Award-winning “Kirimomo” which he did with Ada for the RON 2012 Campaign, Xtreme Praize, etc.