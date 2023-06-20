How govt can curb crime in Nigeria — Bayode

By Dayo Johnson

Founder of Dorian Home, an orphanage, based in Akure, Ondo State, Dr. Tolulola Bayode, has urged governments at all levels to focus attention on the welfare of the less privileged in the society, noting that caring for the needy will reduce crime and make them useful for themselves, their communities and the country.

Speaking at her birthday ceremony and empowerment programme, held at Dorian Home, in Akure, urged well-meaning Nigerians to cultivate helping the needy.

She said: “This is what I’ve been looking forward to doing, I want to be celebrating my birthday with the less privileged so that they can feel among. I want them to know that they can also be felt in the society.

“It is good to be with them because, at the end of the day, they are what matters in society. If you have everything in this world and you keep celebrating with your rich friends, what gains have you? I don’t see any gain in it, I feel happy and I’m fulfilled.

“What motivated me into doing this is because, when you look at life, you will see that life itself is vanity, if you have everything in this world, you are not taking it anywhere.

“I’m not doing this for anybody to give me accolades, I’m only doing this to give my creator all the glory because at the end of the day, we are here to celebrate God in me, I’m a child of grace.”