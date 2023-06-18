How experience with quack builder made me commit to quality – Ajiboye, Golden Movic boss

Young and dynamic Ajiboye Busayo, the founder of Golden Movic Ltd., has said a disastrous experience with a quack builder made him create a construction firm that prioritises trust and excellence.

Busayo said in a world where trust and excellence are paramount but scarce, he is setting new standard with Golden Movic in the construction industry, one remarkable project at a time.

He made the revelation in a statement, Monday, noting that in the world of construction, trust and excellence are the pillars that define a successful venture, as behind every remarkable project lies a story of dedication and passion.

He added that his journey with Golden Movic Ltd is a testament to this truth which began with a challenging experience during his father’s construction project.

He said his father entrusted a building job to a builder, who turned out to he a quack, leading to disastrous consequences, as the building collapsed, leaving a lasting impact on his perception of the industry.

Driven by a desire to make a difference, he embarked on a mission to build a company that would prioritise trust, quality, and client satisfaction.

Ajiboye, with a background in civil engineering and a membership in the International Association of Engineers, said he was equipped with the knowledge and skills to bring his vision to life, so in September 2020 Golden Movic Ltd was born, marking the beginning of a new era in the construction industry.

Speaking further on his motivation and vision for Golden Movic Ltd, Ajiboye said, “My personal experience with a quack builder inspired me to create a construction company that prioritizes trust and excellence.

“I wanted to ensure that no one else would have to go through the disappointment and financial loss that my family experienced. At Golden Movic, our goal is to exceed our clients’ expectations, delivering exceptional projects while building long-lasting relationships based on trust and quality.”

On how far Golden Movic Ltd has come, the statement noted that they had achieved notable milestones, including the construction of a 2000-capacity event center, a mega filling station, residential buildings in prestigious estates, and a 30-metric tonne LPG gas plant.

“These accomplishments reflect the commitment and dedication of Ajiboye and his team to delivering exceptional results in every project they undertake,” Ajiboye stressed.

He promised that as Golden Movic Ltd. continues to grow, it remains dedicated to meeting clients’ unique needs and exceeding industry standards, setting them apart in the construction industry by focusing on transparency, open communication, and superior craftsmanship.

“With each project, my team and I strive to build trust, create lasting partnerships, and make a positive impact on the communities they serve,” Ajiboye promised.