How Dokpesi encouraged me after I lost election to Buhari – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has eulogised the founder of DAAR Communications, late Chief Raymond Dokpesi over the role he played in encouraging him after he lost the presidential election in 2015.

Jonathan said it was Dokpesi that stood by him to motivate him when his close allies deserted him in the wake of his defeat to his successor former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the founder of AIT and Ray Power FM hosted him at a feast, invited many people to cheer him and showed him there was life after defeat.

The ex-President revealed these at the Night of Tributes organised by the deceased family on Monday.

He said, “I was in a dilemma after I lost the election where some of the people you think instead of you to die, they will prefer to take the bullet for you but surprisingly, they even forgot your name when you lose the election.

“To my surprise, I was told that Dokpesi would host me for an event. I was surprised that how will he do that for a person that lost the election. He was the first person that made me believe that there could still be life after losing an election.

“Initially I was sceptical, but I said ‘let us go’. I thought it was going to be a small gathering of his friends and family but the place was filled up. So the words of encouragement from Dokpesi and all the other people that spoke gave me that energy to do what I am doing today.”