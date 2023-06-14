Housewife drags husband to court over alleged assault, humiliation

A housewife, Maryam Musa on Wednesday dragged Kabiru Sulaiman, her husband before a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna over alleged assault and humiliation.

Musa told the court that Sulaiman assaulted and sent her packing to her parent’s house after a misunderstanding.

“He choked and hit me in the stomach. He locks me out of the house.

“I still love my husband but the beating is too much for me. If he won’t stop beating me, then he should divorce me,” she said.

In his defence, the defendant who spoke through his counsel, Malam Jamilu Sulaiman, denied the allegations saying he does not beat his wife.

He prayed the court to give him time to settle the couple.

Judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman adjourned the matter until July 10 for report on the settlement