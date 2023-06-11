House of Kaduna Family co-chairman resigns over El-Rufai’s inflammatory comment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the co-chairman of House of Kaduna Family, a peace body in the state, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

In his letter of resignation which was addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Kure said he couldn’t in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation.

He alleged that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai governor never executed any of their suggestions from their several parleys with him.

The letter partly reads, “In the backdrop of the viral video statement credited to His Excellency, the now defunct Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (which he is yet to openly deny) in which he openly thanked one religion over the other and explained why his government discriminated against one side and his wish that the Muslim-Muslim ticket and religion be entrenched as the sole ruler over Nigeria, which is contrary to my belief and the fairness that my faith teaches me and that, I think, the Peace Commission stands for.

“I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.

“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him.

“I cannot in good conscience serve in a committee that will promote the disharmony, and the further disintegration of our great nation. More so, it is clear that this explains why he arbitrarily proscribed the Atyap Development Association to send warning to the other associations in Southern Kaduna that the same fate awaits them if they try to bring the plight of Southern Kaduna people to the rest of the world.

“My prayer is that the current government will do things to heal the wounds that this grave statement has brought to Southern Kaduna people and its inappropriate message to all Christians in Nigeria.

“I also pray that the Federal Gdvernment will find a way of discountenancing his views in other to maintain peace and mutual trust between the religions in the country.

I thank the Peace Commission for the opportunity to serve and to get to know closely the wonderful Muslim leaders with whom I served in this great committee.

“I will always have respect for them and the wonderful job we set out to do, and the sacrifice we all made to try to bring peace, and assure the people of the integrity of government to which I regret today to announce following the speech of His Excellency, that we have been taken fora ride.

“l am available to serve in any capacity that will promote sincere peace in any future proper platform with sincere intentions.

“I commend the maturity and hard work of the leadership of the Peace Commission from the Chairman, to the Vice Chairman and all the Secretariat staff in their sincere work for peace.”

