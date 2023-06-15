Hope for kidney disease patients on the way, says Hilaria Asumu, Nigeria-born British politician survivor

Chronic disease, particularly relating to the kidney, can bring out the worst in sufferers as well as members of their families as resources wear thin and exhaustion seems never ending.

But for Nigeria born politician Hilaria Asumu who was recently voted in as Councillor for Walkden South, England, following the local elections held on May 4, 2023 for which her campaign theme was healthcare reform, community empowerment and economic growth; the opposite appears to be the case. Following a kidney transplant in 2018 after a decade of dialysis and other painful treatments, Hilaria has dedicated her life to the service of humanity.

She shares her incredible journey with WO.

Hilaria’s story is indeed most unusual. Her kidney disease started in 2008 following a miscarriage with complications resulting in multiple organ failure which resulted in kidney malfunction. Another pregnancy and miscarriage worsened the situation.

“The doctors told my husband that if I survived I would be paralysed on one side”, she tells WO. She was not paralysed, but put on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, beginning a gruelling 10 year wait for a matching kidney, which did not materialise till 2018.

Her seven siblings and parents offered their kidneys, but none matched. Her friend decided to get on the PED scheme, whereby a group of donors would form a bank from which any of their potential beneficiaries could draw. This also failed to produce a match.

In Oct 2017, She was 2nd choice for a transplant, meaning there is a match but a back up is called in case of a problem. She waited for 12 hours, but the back up got the transplant.

In 2018, she got another call while doing her dialysis early one morning.

“It was a miracle. I was in shock. I fell on the ground crying. Dialysis is not a pleasant experience. I was thanking God”.

The transplant surgery took 8 hours.

“When I came out of the theatre I was filled with so much gratitude to my donor family and to God. I don’t care if people say I am doing too much “.

While waiting, Hilaria taught her children independence and wrote her will to ensure everyone dependent on her would be cared for if she died.

” I went into the hospital confident that they found a kidney for me. It was a perfect match. In the UK it’s a central computer and when there’s a donation they run the data through a system and it comes up with a name like a lottery. That day, it was me. It was my turn “.

She was a little sad that her donor died but was ecstatic.

Unfortunately, she is not in touch with her donor family but would forever be grateful to her girlfriend Onyebuchi Uziaka.

” I will forever call her name for being brave to step forward to say, I will give you my kidney . It’s not something that we as Africans do. We are not allowed to be in touch with them except they requested. We did exchange letters a few times. I am holding him in my heart and going to do things in his memory to thank him and to thank his family”

Hilaria is building a free dialysis centre in her state of Edo, solely with personal funds and hopes to finish next year so the poor can afford the treatment and information.

” It’s going to be done properly, because I went through dialysis here (UK), I didn’t have any issues. Treat people right and educate them on food restrictions. Let’s put ritualistic killings aside and try to think about those who need a second chance at life just like I had and help them to live. My children are growing up, I am seeing my younger brothers and sisters get married and have children. Some people don’t have that fortune in Nigeria.

I am appealing to government to help people understand the gift they are going to be giving to others when they become donors”, she said.

Through her social work, Hilaria has already helped many patients of kidney disease, including four patients who have received a transplant since they came under her charity’s care.

She is also currently supporting a patient to apply for funding to set up their dialysis station at home so they can move home from the hospital.

“We helped a newly diagnosed patient who was unsure of what type of dialysis to go on, we sat with them and explained how dialysis works, the good and the bad about each type of dialysis, then offered to speak to their family to help them understand why they should consider organ donation instead of dialysis. Through our intervention, they have gone on to dialysis and are hoping that one of their family members would be a match for them.

They’re currently testing to donate to their relative. Fingers crossed, that would be soon”, she enthused.

In addressing growing issues of exploitation, organ harvesting and human trafficking, Asumu believes the setting up of robust legal and ethical frameworks for organ donation and transplantation should be set up by governments to prioritise transparency, fairness and respect for the rights and dignity of all individuals, while providing support for vulnerable individuals and promoting international cooperation.

She told WO that exploiting the shortage in organs is a serious ethical issue, adding that kidneys are one of the organs most in demand, especially for Africans and Asians.

“Implementing strict laws and regulations to prevent the sale and purchase of organs, with severe penalties for those involved in illegal organ trafficking should be looked into.

There is also a need to improve the availability of organs for transplantation, including increasing efforts to combat the global organ shortage through research into alternative sources of organs. This is happening now through research. The NIHR is funding various researches looking for solutions. I have seen one”.