Hoodlums allegedly killed 74 in 2023 elections – EU

The European Union flag

The European Union has revealed that no fewer than 74 persons were reportedly killed by hoodlums during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The EU disclosed this in its final report titled “Election Observation Mission NIGERIA 2023” on Tuesday.

According to the report, at least 74 fatalities were documented in 101 violent incidents that happened during the 2023 electioneering period in Nigeria.

The union claimed that all the recorded violent incidents occurred during the campaigning period, adding that killings became more increased when the election drew nearer.

According to the report, the violence obstructed the integral parts of the election and suppressed the active participation of voters.

The statement read, “The EU EOM recorded 101 violent incidents during the campaign, including at least 74 fatalities.

“Assassination attempts and killings increased closer to the polls, creating a particularly insecure environment in the southern states. In several northern states, systematic attacks by political thugs on rallies and political opponents were observed. Use of violence obstructed the campaign, disturbed the elections, and suppressed voter participation.

“Campaigning was also distorted by an influx of unrecorded money and despite campaign finance being comprehensively regulated the law appears largely ineffective.

“EU EOM observers received reports of and saw widespread distribution of goods and vote buying. Several state agencies tried to tackle corrupt practices, yet their results were modest. This is evidencing that political will, enhanced institutional capacity, and robust enforcement synergy are needed to ensure transparency and genuine accountability.”

One of the victims of this electoral violence was Samuel Arunsi Eze, who was allegedly beheaded by a political thug known as Daniel Mgba in Ndi Agwu community of Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, South-East Nigeria.