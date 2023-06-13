Hon Ugwu emerges speaker of Enugu Assembly 

By Chinedu Adonu

The Member representing Udi North State Constituency Hon. Uche Ugwu, has been elected the speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly for the 8th Assembly,

The Clark of the House, Dr. Emmanuel Udaya set the motion for the business of the day, relying on an existing House rule that Speaker and Deputy would be a ranking members of the House.

Iloabuchi Aniagu, Nkanu West State Constituency nominated the immediate past deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Ugwu of Udi North State Constituency for the position of the Speaker.

The motion was seconded by Chukwudi Nwankwo, the Member-elect for Awgu South

Following his nomination and subsequent acceptance of the nomination, Uche Ugwu and in the absence of any other nomination, was declared the Speaker.

Dr Emmanuel Udaya, Clark of the house said “i hearby declare Hon. Uche Calistus Ugwu as the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly,”

The position of Deputy speaker, Hon. Jane Eneh of Awgu North Constituency nominated Prince Ezenta Ezeani of Igboetiti West Constituency. His nomination was seconded by Okey Mba, Member-elect, Nkanu East

In the absence of further nomination, Ezenta Ezeani was declared the deputy speaker of the 8th Assembly by the Clark.

In his acceptance Speech, Hon Ugwu assured that the 8th assembly shall work with the executive to deliver dividend of democracy to the people.

He said “We are going to key up behind the noble vision of Governor Peter Mbah,

“The 8th Assembly is going to be very vibrant one , we are not going to fight the executive, we are going to liaise with them to deliver democracy dividend to the people of Enugu state

“We are going to key into the vision of disruptive innovation of Governor Peter Mbah, so that we can grow our GDP to eradicate poverty in the state.

“I appreciate God for making this day happen and I also appreciate my colleagues for confidence repose in me and I promise that I will not take it for granted.

“I want to assure that this leadership shall be for all irrespective of party affiliation.

“In Enugu state house of assembly we have assembly members so no PDP and no Labour Party

“This 8th assembly shall adopt positive engagement, discussion and negotiation rather than confrontation bearing in mind overall intrested of Enugu.

“We shall be a source of strength than weakness because what is biding us together is greater,” he said

Hon Ugwu thereby solicited for maximum cooperation of the assembly members to enable them achieve their desire result.