Hold it tight, Adighije tasks S’Easterners on deputy speakership slot

.As diaspora APC Chairmen, say Akpabio, Abbas won’t disappoint Nigerians

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Chairman, Abia State All Progressives Congress APC Stakeholders Forum, Senator Chris Adighije has urged his fellow South Easterners to hold tight the deputy speakership slot ceded to the zone and support the occupant of the office, Hon. Benjamin Kalu to succeed.

His admonition came as the Committee of Diaspora APC Chairmen CDC expressed strong confidence in the ability of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to facilitate a smooth Executive – Legislature relationship that would be to the benefit of Nigerians.

The CDC Chairman, Tunde Doherty, who stated this Friday in Abuja said Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas have demonstrated unwavering dedication to public service throughout their careers, earning them the prestigious opportunity to steer the future of the nation.

On his part, Adighije who represented Abia central Senatorial District in the 4th Assembly described the emergence of Kalu as a reward for diligence and hard work.

“For whatever it is, we must guard jealously what has come to us as South Easterners”, he advised.

Adighije who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, also expressed confidence that Kalu will offer worthy representation to the people of Abia state as well as the South East, adding that as a consummate team player, he will positively collaborate with other progressive minded members to add their quota in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The former lawmaker who described the emergence of Kalu as a sign of greatness, added that it shows that young vibrant youths are beginning to assume critical leadership positions not just in Abia state but in the country in general.

Adighije also assured that the doors of Abia APC will be wide open for the Deputy Speaker to always seek any advice he feels he needs from the stakeholders,

He said; ”I am very happy with the emergence of my son, Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of our great country, Nigeria.

“His emergence is a sign of good things to come because it also means that the younger politicians are beginning to assume critical leadership roles from where the aging ones drop the anchor. I also want to assure him that our doors will always be open for him and indeed any other politician that may want to seek our elderly and fatherly advice”.

Diaspora Chairmen

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen said with Akpabio and Abbas’ wealth of experience as well as profound commitment to national progress, it has full confidence in their ability to lead with integrity, transparency, and a strong focus on the welfare of Nigeria and its citizens.

“Their visionary leadership will undoubtedly drive our nation forward, promoting prosperity and inclusive governance.

“The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen and CDC stand ready to collaborate with Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and their esteemed colleagues in any capacity required. Together, we aim to uplift our nation and harness the immense potential of our diaspora community.

“We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of their leadership as Nigeria forges ahead on the path to a brighter future”.