Hisense, Fouani partnership produces cutting-edge electronics for Nigeria market

By Prince Osuagwu

DIGITAL electronic manufacturer, Hisense has partnered with frontline distributor of Electronic and home appliances, Fouani, and the team has ended up in bringing advanced technological products to Nigeria.

This is as they introduced three Hisense products, at a product launch in Lagos, the weekend.

The products showcased a commitment to innovation and excellence the Nigerian digital market is known for.

Part of the products includes Mini LED and 8K laser TVs which are touted to have the capability to revolutionise the electronic market in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the products, Mr. M o h a m m e d Fouani, the M a n a g i n g Director of Fouani Nigeria Ltd said: “We are thrilled to host this annual product launch event for Hisense, a brand that has gained significant recognition and trust among Nigerian consumers.

With the introduction of these innovative products, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of technology, delivering remarkable

experiences that enrich the lives of our valued customers,” he added.

The range of products at the event include:*Hisense 98 Inch U7H ULED TV: This colossal television offers an unparalleled viewing

experience with its advanced ULED technology, delivering breathtaking picture quality and immersive entertainment.