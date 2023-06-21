His strong start inspires critics, says Keyamo after ‘Obidient’ declares support for Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo says the great performance of President Bola Tinubu in the early days of his administration has continued to inspire everyone including his staunch critics.

Keyamo, who was Tinubu’s spokesperson during the 2023 presidential election campaign said Tinubu has been attracting his political opponents as he addressed issues of governance since his assumption of power.

The former minister said this on Twitter in reaction to a viral video in which Chioma Olowo, a follower of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declared her support for the president.

Olowo, in the video, called on Obi to withdraw his court case against Tinubu, adding that the latter has done creditably well since he took over the affairs of the country.

Reacting to the video on Wednesday, Keyamo wrote, “And another one bites the ‘corn’!

“The strong start of ⁦@officialABAT to issues of governance⁩ has continued to inspire many, even his greatest critics, to fall in love with him.

“Some of us saw the future…”