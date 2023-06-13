Hilda Baci reacts to Abuja threat, shares receipt of N3m

By Favour Ihuoma

Popular Chef, Hilda Baci reacted after a restaurant in Abuja threatened to take legal steps against her for pulling out of a paid event.

Restauranteur Hilda expressed her displeasure in a live video on her Instagram page, where she revealed an agreement made with a restaurant in Abuja and why she decided to pull out.

She took the step as she revealed her own version of the agreement and the alleged breach of contract with the Abuja restaurant.

she shared receipts and proof in her phone and disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans and even offered to cook for free.

She added that when she realized, what the Abuja restaurant wanted to do did not align with her personality, she refunded the N3m that was paid to her to show up.

The 27-year-old chef said that the brand was trying to mess with her name after trying to use her name to make money, she further said she was uncomfortable with the fact that the restaurant Vibebyann used her name to headline an event and still charged people 25 thousand to show up.