Hi-Life Fest: Four contestants to battle for crown

The search for the next ‘King of Hi-Life’ climaxes this Sunday as the show heads to the grand finale with four talented contestants battling for the crown.

The thrill, drama and breathtaking entertainment of the keenly contested show in the past six weeks has left audiences at the edge of their seats as the finalists continue to deliver top-notch highlife performances to clinch the grand prize.

The competition which started with 15 contestants on 15th May 2023 after auditions were concluded across the South-East has steadily become a household favourite across the Eastern region, with different audiences cheering their preferred contestants to victory.



Themed “Turu Ugo Lota”, the music talent show has been hosted by ace Nollywood actor, Jide Kene Achufusi, and has had three judges – David Jones David, Jennifer Eliogu and Nwodo Kelvin (popularly known as Tipsy Kelvano), put the contestants through intense training to deliver outstanding performances and set them on a pedestal for a successful music career. The spectacular Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard who has an unmatched love for highlife music, also added a unique perspective to the judging panel as a guest judge on the show.



In episode 6, the contestants performed song covers by veteran Highlife musicians to an enchanted live audience. From the electrifying tunes of Oliver de Coque to the timeless melodies of Cardinal Rex Lawson, Celestine Ukwu, Onyeka Onwenu, Chief Osita Osadebe, and the legendary Oriental Brothers, the stage came alive with tributes to these influential icons of the highlife music industry.



Two more contestants, Zanny and Chibuko were evicted from the contest leaving no female left in the competition. With the finals in sight, the top four contestants are reminded of the need to outdo their previous performances and not rest on their oars.