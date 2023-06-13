Heavy security presence at Ogun Assembly, as inauguration of lawmakers postponed

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The entrance of the Ogun State House of Assembly complex was on Monday besieged by security personnel operatives, following the postponement of the inauguration of the 10th legislative assembly, earlier scheduled to take place on Monday.

Vanguard observed that there was a heavy presence of police and operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the Assembly complex.

Speaking to journalists at the entrance of the Assembly complex, a member-elect, Olalekan Adeleye (PDP- Odogbolu), expressed shock over the ‘sudden’ postponement of the inauguration.

Adeleye lamented that no letter was issued for the postponement, but a WhatsApp message which not all members-elect were aware of.

The member-elect who spoke on behalf of the other eight PDP members-elect who were also on the ground added that the sudden postponement was not the best way to start the present legislature.

“What is happening here this morning is strange. We are in high spirits yesterday (Sunday), hoping that we will resume here at 9 am for our Inauguration.

“To our dismay, we are locked out and we started asking questions about what happened someone called my attention to a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by the Clerk of the House that the inauguration has been postponed to June 20.

” If at all this is going to happen, there are appropriate ways of communication.

” The notice of this inauguration was sent via a proclamation letter written by the governor that the 10th assembly would start by June 13.

” And if there is going to be a postponement, such proclamation letter should be withdrawn followed by another proclamation letter conveying the new date,” he said.

He noted that no senior management staff was around to talk to them about the reasons for the postponement.

Reacting, the immediate past Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, urged opposition party members-elect to keep calm over the postponement of the inauguration of the 10th assembly earlier scheduled for today.

Oluomo (APC- Ifo 1) informed that the news of the postponement was sent via the platform created for both the newly elected members and the returning ones.

The former speaker urged the members-elect not to be disturbed by the postponement, advising all members to wait for the new date.

The Whatsapp message, sent to the lawmakers-elect, seen by our Correspondent, read, “The Holding of the First Session of the Tenth Assembly of the Ogun State Legislature has been postponed to Tuesday, 20th June 2023”.

“This is according to a release by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Deji Adeyemo, stating that any inconvenience caused by the postponement is regretted”.

Vanguard equally observed that many of the Assembly members-elect had prepared food and other forms of entertainment of their supporters and constituents, in anticipation of the inauguration.

About two musicians were seen at the State Legislative Quarters.

Currently, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had 17 members-elect while the PDP has 9 members-elect for the 10th Assembly.