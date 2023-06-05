Hearsay triggers unnecessary tension, security consultant, Mese, warns

A security consultant in Delta State and Chairman/ Managing Director of Focus Guard Security Limited/ FBI Security, Deacon Shola Mese, has cautioned against spreading unverified stories about insecurity, saying: “Hearsay triggers unnecessary tension.”

Mese, who gave the warning in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, at his private office in Effurun near Warri, expressed optimism that the security situation in Delta State would improve because Governor Sheriff Oborevwori “has experience as former Senior Special Adviser on Security to the Delta State government, under Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan administration.”

Calling on indigenous and foreign investors to come and invest in Warri and other parts of the state, Mese, who is also the founder of Shola Mese Foundation, recalled how he collaborated with the Police as Patron of Anti Cult in the area, to apprehend some of the persons responsible for kidnapping along Airport Road in Warri and Effurun, thus reducing criminal activities along that axis and its adjourning routes.

He said: “Insecurity is a national issue, in order to tackle insecurity in Warri and Delta State in general, everyone needs to work in synergy with the various security agencies.

“As Patron of Anti Cult, we worked in collaboration with the Police to apprehend most of the youths involved in criminal activities and also through the Shola Mese Foundation, we have been able to rehabilitate the ones who were ready to turn a new leaf. We rehabilitated them through the acquisition of skills and other forms of vocational training.

“Through the Foundation, we engaged most of the street boys, who do drugs, because violent crimes are common among drug addicts. We rehabilitated and empowered them through our vocational training for free.”