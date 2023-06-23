Health sector requires digital innovation for transformation — Stakeholders

By Juliet Umeh

To achieve transformation in the Nigerian health sector, stakeholders, yesterday, called for digital innovation.

Speaking at the third Africa Digital Health Summit, ADHS 2023, in Lagos yesterday, the experts said governments at all levels must leverage the power of collaboration and partnership if they must achieve digital innovation.

In his remarks at the two-day summit, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Adebiti Olufunsho, said: “Digital health has become a very important tool and there has never been a time it will be more important than now in Nigeria and it will also help the country to achieve universal health coverage, UHC.”

Olufunsho, who was represented at the event by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, said: “Data shows that only 80 per cent of our doctors can get their diagnosis accurately while 20 per cent will get it wrong.

He said: “Also, one third of nurses will get their dialysis wrong and only 67per cent of the nurses will get their diagnosis correctly.

‘’What would you expect from the community health extension worker, those that man over 30, 000 primary health care facilities?

“If these people have digital tools within their grasp, digital tools can bring information they need to make correct diagnosis,” Olufunso said.

In his keynote address, Permanent Secretary, Lagos Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said: “We must note that digital transformation of health systems cannot be achieved in isolation.

‘’It requires a collective effort, driven by collaboration and partnerships, to leverage the expertise, resources and experiences of diverse stakeholders.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the convener of the summit, Dr Niyi Osamiluyi, also said: “Today, in an era of rapid technological advancements and interconnectedness, the digital landscape presents unparalleled opportunities to revolutionise the way we deliver healthcare.’’

“Africa stands at the forefront of this digital revolution, poised to leverage technology’s potential to bridge gaps, overcome barriers, and improve access, quality and outcomes for all our communities and our continent.”