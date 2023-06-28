Health professionals want sustainable, equitable healthcare

…AS NHEA boosts sector with awards

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Sola Ogundipe

Organisers of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, in partnership with Anadach Group, have recognised the efforts and achievements of personalities and organisations who have contributed to the development of the Nigerian health sector in the last year.

Disclosing winners of the NHEA 2023 themed: “Investing in Strengthening Our Health System” in Lagos, the Chairman of the NHEA Advisory Committee, Dr Anthony Omolola, said it was a creative way to honour excellence across the healthcare space.

Omolola stressed that as the theme suggested, the focus was on strengthening health systems which are essential in improving the health and well-being of Nigerians and supporting the creation of an affordable and sustainable national healthcare system that would adhere to the principles of universality, equity and sustainability.

Speaking on the NHEA 2023 nomination list, Omolola said it covered a diverse range of healthcare subsectors that showcased a comprehensive representation of the industry.

He said: “This increased inclusiveness ensures that outstanding achievements and contributions from various domains such as radiology, dentistry, oncology, physiotherapy and more receive due recognition. These factors demonstrate the unique aspects of the NHEA 2023 nomination list.

“Nominations for this award opened in February 2023 and closed in May 2023 with over 20,000 nominations received in several categories. Once again, the entire process has been keenly contested with healthy rivalry among several nominees leading to optimal service delivery and improved service performance year in and year out. We are getting greater and stronger every year.”

Delivering her remark, the Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Medical Director, of Massey Children Hospital, Lagos, Dr Cecilia Mabogunje, said: “Awards are strategic in motivating awardees to stay committed to hard work and diligence while also spurring others to embrace the path of excellence, diligence and exemplary service.

“It is commendable that this award ceremony is not only focused on celebrating excellence in various areas of medical practice but also designed as a platform to engender intellectual conversation on topical issues in healthcare delivery. As such, this year’s theme is not only apt but timely and instructive in bringing to the fore the need to address the big elephant in the room as far as healthcare services is concerned.”

The organisers grouped the awards into four sections namely Special awards, Healthcare delivery services, biomedical technology and Pharmaceuticals.

In the special awards section, the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, won the State Government Health Insurance of the Year; Pharnanews won the Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Print and Nigeria Health Watch won the Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Online among others.

In the healthcare delivery services category, NSIA LUTH Cancer Centre won the Most Outstanding Oncology Centre of the Year and Leadway Health LTD. won Health Maintenance Organisation of the Year award among others.

In the biomedical technology section, ISN Product Nigeria LTD. won Laboratory Equipment Marketing Company of the Year, INC International LTD. won Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year and GE Healthcare won Hospital Equipment Marketing Company of the Year.

In the pharmaceuticals, Nett Pharmacy won Pharmaceutically Retail Outlet of the Year, Alpha

Pharmacy won Community Pharmacy of the Year among others.