Health: Ebonyi to recruit 195 medical personnel 

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, Sunday said it has concluded arrangement to recruit 195 medical personnels across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

The State, during the administration of former Governor David Umahi lacked the presence of medical personnels, especially doctors in General Hospitals located within the rural and urban areas of the State.

The announcement of the proposed recruitment of Medical personnels has been described as a welcome development by indigenes of the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, Dr. Monday Uzor, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the approval for the recruitment exercise was given by the Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

The statement read: “In fulfilment of his promise to reposition the health sector, the Governor of Ebonyi, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved immediate recruitment of medical personnel for the thirteen General Hospitals in the State as follows:

“Thirty Nine Medical Doctors;Thirty Nine Nurses;Thirty Nine Laboratory Scientists; Thirty Nine pharmacists and Thirty Nine Health Attendants.

“To this end, His Excellency the Governor has directed the Head of Service, and Chairman Civil Service Commission to urgently commence the process of recruiting suitably qualified medical personnel to fill the existing vacancies.”