Have hope, support Tinubu — Labour Party begs Muslims, Nigerians

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Labour Party has felicitated with Muslim faithful all over Nigeria as they joined other Muslims all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-ed-Kabir.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi on behalf of the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the party called on all Nigerians to remain united and continue to pray for the peaceful existence of the Country.

The party urged Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

The party said the message of the Sallah is sacrifice and commitment, and as true adherents, we must imbibe the teachings of the celebration as no good things come without sacrifice.

“We will continue to pray for our leaders to do things that will take our people out of the poverty and economic crisis that we found ourselves in now, but as citizens, we also must remain committed to the ideals of nation-building.

As a formidable party in Nigeria, we will continue to put our leaders on their toes to do what is right at the appropriate time and be fair to all without any ethnic or tribal sentiments.

While we appreciate the sacrifices of all Nigerians, most especially the masses, the party called on the government to immediately roll out palliative measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy as Our people can not continue to wait in perpetuity

The party also charged Nigerians to renew their commitment to one Nigeria and be focused on their hope for a greater country under president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR)

The party called on all political leaders in the country to pray and support one Nigeria in unity and diversity under the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in respective of political affiliation as we have no other country than Nigeria

“Eid-el-Kabir embodied love, peace and sacrifice beyond the season, and called for tolerance, synergy and cooperation among citizens for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

“We also called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence exemplified in genuine brotherliness and turn to Allah for forgiveness to rekindle the healing of the land of multi-faceted ills confronting it.

As a party, we are sure that Nigeria will return to the part of recovery and greatness sooner than later, given the resolve of well-meaning citizens.

“On behalf of all of us in Labour Party, we congratulate our Muslim brothers all over the country on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir,”.