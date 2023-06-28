Harmonised Pension: Gov Umo Eno assuages Retired Permanent Secretaries

… We’ll Withdraw Case from Court – Group Leader Assures

In keeping with his promise of ensuring the welfare of the elderly as well as government workers, serving and retired, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has set modalities to settle the lingering issue of harmonised pension for Pioneer Retired Permanent Secretaries in the State.

Speaking at a meeting with the Forum of Retired Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Exco Chambers, Uyo, he noted that the entitlements of workers at all levels will be given adequate attention.

The Governor who showed deep compassion for the plight of the elder statesmen, appealed to them to exercise more patience to enable the government to work out ways and means of resolving the issue.

Governor Eno maintained that those who have worked deserve their benefits, and assured that the issues of pension and gratuities will be given deserving attention, within the resources available.

He, therefore, constituted Three- Man Committees comprising the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretary, in the office of the HoS to liaise with the forum for a workable document that will resolve the issue amicably.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the group, Chief J.J. Obot appreciated the Governor for his prompt intervention, adding that though Pastor Eno had during the governorship campaign, promised to handle the matter if elected, they never expected it to happen so soon.

Chief Obot who described Governor Umo Eno as God-sent, noted that they have been in court with the government battling with the issue of harmonised pension for their members for a number of years.

Appreciating the Governor, the group leader assured that since the Governor has activated his reconciliation ministry, they will withdraw the case from court and allow the government to handle it accordingly.

At the meeting were the Deputy Governor – Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government – Prince Enobong Uwah, Head of Service – Elder Effiong Essien, and Permanent Secretary of Government House – Mr Godwin Udoh.