Hardship: Bauchi Governor urges Nigerians to be patient

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged Nigerians to be patient as the government works out palliative to cushion the hardships brought about by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The governor said in Bauchi on Saturday while interacting with newsmen that the Committee set up by the National Economic Council (NEC) will make appropriate recommendations that will be beneficial to all.

Mohammed who is a member of the committee said some of the recommendations include the procurement of a large number of mass transit buses for Nigerians.

He added that the committee will also recommend adjustments in workers’ salaries and the introduction of various intervention programmes using the revenue generated from the subsidy removal.

“The committee will work for the collective interest of Nigerians.

“Members of the committee under the leadership of Kebbi Governor, Dr Nasiru Idris remain resolute in recommending fair modalities for judicious distribution of palliative to all the relevant sectors.”

He said that the distribution would be made to all sectors affected by the subsidy removal regardless of political party differences.

“Both opposition and the ruling APC governors understood that the move by the Federal Government was a step in the right direction and the process will not be politicized,” he assured.

Mohammed also said that the NEC and representatives of Organised Labour also acknowledged that the subsidy removal has advantages and challenges.

“It has subjected Nigerians, especially the common citizens to hardship, hence, the move to alleviate their sufferings.

“Government and Organised Labour understood that the move has brought about benefits and challenges, that is why right steps are being taken in that direction,” the governor added.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient, saying life will be meaningful when the federal government implements the NEC recommendations.