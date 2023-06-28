Hajj: NAHCON inspects additional 10,000 tents for pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Wednesday inspected the additional 10,000 tents provided to Nigerian pilgrims by the Company of Mutawwif for African Non-Arab pilgrims.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, while conducting management team of the commission and journalists round the tents, explained that the measure was aimed at cushioning the painful effect of inadequate tents Nigerian pilgrims faced since arrival at the hilly and rocky site of Muna.

Hassan said the measure would certainly mitigate the hardships, and hoped that the pilgrims concerned would cooperate in view of the fact that only two days’ stay in Muna remains.

The chairman, who expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the new tents, revealed that pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory and those of Kogi as well as pilgrims from tour operators would be moved to the new site.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had been battling to solve the twin problems of inadequate tents and feeding arrangement for pilgrims faced by the Nigerian pilgrims at Muna.