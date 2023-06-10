Hajj: Kebbi to airlift first batch of pilgrims

Gov Idris, Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

After a very long delay which had sparked reactions from members of the public as to why Kebbi intending Pilgrims have not yet left the Hajj camp, the state government on Saturday confirmed that it will begin the airlift of intending pilgrims to the holy land in a symbolic kick-off of the Hajj operations 2023 in Kebbi state.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, explained that the delay was not caused by the state government but by the airline company that reneged on the earlier agreement to airlift pilgrims from Kebbi state airport, citing problems of aviation fuel, lack of accommodation and other issues.

The statement added that the government had agreed to supply the airlines with fuel and had put the Kebbi airport in perfect condition for the operation but decided to use Sokoto airport for the airlift of the pilgrims.

However, more than half of northern states have completed the airlift of their intending Pilgrims while Kebbi hopes to begin the first batch amid outcry from members of the public who were heard lamenting their long stay at the Hajj camp.