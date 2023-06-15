Haitian singer, Darline Desca releases ‘Manye m la’, third album

Darline Desca

Darline Desca is a Haitian international superstar whose passion for music began at just six years old. After graduating university in 2008, she tirelessly worked on her first album, “À plein temps,” released in 2013.

The album’s success propelled her career, leading to performances across Haiti, Europe, USA and participation in renowned international festivals such as Cuba Disco, Pap Jazz/International Jazz Festival of Port-au-Prince, Martinique Jazz Project, Afro festivals and more.

From 2019 to 2023 Darline released numerous singles that solidified her status in the Haitian Music Industry and the international community: but “M pa kye” which has over 25 million views on YouTube, and “DDSKA” with over 3 million views. These two, along with her latest release, “Matelo”, have amassed millions of streams worldwide.

With 1.2M+ followers on Instagram and also Facebook, and over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, Darline has become a role model for the Haitian and Caribbean communities. She uses her platform to promote positive messages and to fight for the emancipation and well-being of women through her philanthropic endeavors.

Currently, Darline is focusing on merging the Haitian music industry with the international African Afrobeat community in her upcoming third album, “FAS a FAS.” This collaboration will feature Afrobeat superstar Iyanya and Haitian sensation Kenny Haiti, along with talented producers Yung Alpha and Dener Ceide.

“FAS a FAS” is set to release this summer in June, further solidifying Darline Desca’s influence as a groundbreaking artist on the global music scene.

The Haiti finest and multiple award winning artiste unleash her new single title “Manye m la” off the forthcoming album which is produced by hit maker producer and artiste Yung Alpha.

Manye m la is out on all streaming platforms and the official video on youtube.