‘GWR took away 7 hours’, Mr Macaroni, others congratulate Hilda Baci 

Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni and others have congratulated Chef Hilda Baci who on Tuesday got awarded as the new holder of the Guinness world record for longest cooking time by an individual.

The confirmation was made known on the Guinness World Records website on Tuesday.

She was confirmed to be the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon of 93hrs and 11mins.

Mr Macaroni, reacting to the news via his Twitter page, said, “Congratulations Hilda Baci 🎊🎉

“The greatest lesson here is that Hilda did not stop even after surpassing the 87 hours set by Lata Tondon.

“She went all the way to 100 hours and the decision to do so helped her set a new world record despite GWR taking away 7 hours!!!. I’m inspired to do more. Thank you Hilda.

@Irunnia said, “Congratulations Hilda Baci. Guinness Book of Records just announced her as the record holder for the longest Cookathon ever.

“We are waiting for Dammy to finish with her own so Ekitipikin can announce her as the winner for Ekiti book of records 😭😭

@innehjoseph said,”I was expecting to hear how they miscalculated the time and the proper measure that should have been taken. Y’all literally ripped her of 7 HOURS. We must reclaim this mandate, see you in court. Meanwhile, congratulations Hilda.

@MercyEgbai said,” Congratulations Hilda, the Ekiti chef should be decieving herself with the 120hrs prank-a-thon. I hope the tribal bigots will rest now.

@ralphlumi said,” Guinness World Records Dey cook lol they waited for chef Dammy to reach 100hours before confirming Hilda Baci’s record.

@RayoKasali said,”Congratulations Hilda Go Dammy. Congratulations Hilda Baci on your Guinness World Record fest.

“Thank God she aimed way beyond the previous record to 100hrs and that gave her 93hrs 11mins.

“Imagine she had stopped at exactly 86 hours and then GWR deducted those hours she miscalculated for rest, mehn…😩

@meet_latifah said,” So what’s Ekiti chef doing, cos according to the rules here, 2meal suppose to be cooking at a time, but our madam dy off gas dy dance. Well what do I know. Congratulations Hilda.