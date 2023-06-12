Gunmen kill bizman in Enugu as suspected herdsmen attack farm settlement

A businessman identified as Ikechukwu Ukwueze, has been shot dead by gunmen at Opanda, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was driving in a Sienna car from Adani through Opanda to Nsukka on Wednesday when the gunmen waylaid him and shot him in the head at the Ugwu Rice axis of Opanda at about 9 pm.

A senior police officer who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said operatives of Nsukka Division of Enugu State Police Command are already on the trail of the gunmen.

Similarly, about six AK-47-bearing suspected herdsmen and four hooded gunmen with pump action rifles attacked farmers at Ada Rice Farm settlement, Village 2, also in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The traditional ruler of Iggah Ancient Kingdom in the local government area, HRH, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, who confirmed the news to Vanguard said one of his subjects was severely wounded during the attack as a bullet from the assailants hit him in the face.

The monarch also said two of his subjects were killed last two weeks when suspected herdsmen attacked his community.

“On the 8th of this month, Ada Rice Farm settlers were attacked by six AK-47-bearing suspected herdsmen. Four hooded others who wielded pump action rifles were with them.”