Gunmen invade, kill eight in South African men’s hostel

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than eight men were shot dead as gunmen invaded a room at a men’s hostel in Umlazi township, near the eastern South African city of Durban on Saturday.

The police said that seven men were declared dead immediately after the shooting on that day, and the eighth man gave up the ghost on Sunday, according to NBC.

Two other people who sustained including a man who jumped out of the window of the hostel room have been receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, 12 men were in the room drinking alcohol when numerous gunmen broke in, shot at them and then fled.

However, the report said two of the men in the room were unhurt.

South Africa is among the 10 countries with the highest homicide rates in the world and there has been a spate of mass shootings in recent years. At least two mass shootings were reported earlier this year.

A child was among 10 family members who were killed at a house in April. Eight were shot dead at a birthday party in January.

Last year, 22 people were killed over one weekend in three separate shootings at bars in different parts of the country.