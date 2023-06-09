Gunmen dump body of ex-Imo speaker’s orderly in the bush 

By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified Gunmen have killed and abandoned in the bush the corpse of an orderly to former Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins.

It was gathered in Owerri, that the incident happened in a forest in the Oguta Council area of Imo state.

The victim whose name was given as Charles, was attacked alongside a driver while they were in transit. They were said to have been attacked, kidnapped, and killed and their bodies were dumped separately in different locations in the bush.

Several sources, from the community, said: “At the time his body was found it was decomposing. The body has several matchets cut on different parts of his body.”

At the time of filing this report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okafor, confirmed the incident and said the command has launched a team to apprehend the killers.