Gunmen assassinate UI don, cart away his car in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Gunmen have killed a Professor at the University of Ibadan, Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole.

Vanguard gathered that the don was killed on Monday night, while returning to his home at the Moniya area of Ibadan on Monday evening.

His corpse was said to have been deposited at UI Anatomy.

A source in the university told Vanguard on Tuesday, that Ajewole’s car was taken away after he was shot dead.

A friend of the deceased, Olukayode Ogunsanwo, also confirmed the death of the don, added that, “Yes. It is true. It is true.”

“But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins,” he said.

Ajewole, until his death, was a lecturer in the Department of Forest Resources Management of the university.

Meanwhile, the Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, when contacted, also confirmed the incident, saying, “He was killed yesterday. The incident happened yesterday.”

But, Akinpelu did not give further detail on the development.