Gunmen abduct cleric, 2 others; kill community chief in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Iwo Community in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State has been thrown into mourning since Friday night when some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the ancient town and abducted three persons and also killed a Chief in the process.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered from impeccable sources in the town that the gunmen attacked a filling station at the Sabaja area of the town at about 9 pm, to abduct the Manager and a security guard of the station as well as a Cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church, (CAC) who were all taken away to an unknown destination.

The source also confirmed that a Chief of the Sabaja community identified as Chief Raphael Adewuyi was killed by a stray bullet in his room.

It was further gathered that during the kidnapping exercise, sporadic gunshots rented the air at the Fuel filling station while pandemonium reigned around the place with residents running helter-skelter for safety.

Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) in Isin local government Council of Kwara state, Engineer Tunde Fadipe who confirmed the incident on Saturday said that a Chief of the town was killed by stray bullet during the incident.

According to him,”Three people including the manager of the Petrol station, the Security guard and a Pastor of a Church were abducted during the incident while a Chief was hit by a stray bullet in his house during the operation”.

Fadipe also said that the Council in conjunction with the Police and other Security forces have mobilized security to go after the gunmen and rescue the three people abducted.

Contacted, Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command SP Okasanmi Ajayi also confirmed the incident saying that 3 people were abducted by the kidnappers at the Petrol station in the Iwo community on Friday night.

Okasanmi said, “3 people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man was hit by a stray bullet in his house. We have sent our men and the vigilante members to go after the abductors and rescue the three people, but we are yet to record any success. I’m sure that the three people are going to be rescued.”

He said that he was not sure whether the abductors had made contact with members of the families of the abducted people.