Guardiola’s daughter crowns Man City coach ‘the greatest’ after UCL triumph

Maria, Pep Guardiola’s daughter, has described her father as ‘the greatest’ after guiding Manchester City to their first Champions League title on Saturday.

She took to Instagram to react to her the historic triumph after witnessing her father nicked his second treble of his legendary career as a football manager.

Pep led Manchester City to their first Champions League in the club’s history, having endured several disappointments in previous editions.

Guardiola led his side to their first finals in 2021, before eventually losing out to Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto.

Maria shared an image from 433 in which her father appears on a throne and with the treble he won while at FC Barcelona and recently at Manchester City.

She captioned the post: “the absolute greatest”.

Pep is the first and only coach to have won a continental treble with two teams.