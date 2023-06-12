Group, Varsity partner to strengthen civil society advocacy capacity

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS part of efforts to enhance local civil society organization’s ability to be effective change agents in Nigeria, a group: Palladium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the management of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, NSUK, to begin a postgraduate course on Organizational Development, OD.

This will be achieved through Strengthening Civic Advocacy for Local Engagements (SCALE), a United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded 5-year project, implemented by Palladium in collaboration with Nigeria Resource Partners (RPS).

Speaking at the occasion, Monday, in Abuja, the Chief of Party, SCALE project, Barr. Lydia Odeh, said: “We worked diligently with a range of OD and curriculum development experts to develop a rich curriculum for the program. And we continue to update and upgrade the curriculum as we implement the program.

“Using this curriculum, we are supporting these potential experts with the requisite knowledge and skills to build strong, resilient and improved skills. We have successfully graduated our first set of OD experts in July 2022 and they are providing support to organizations while we continue to mentor and coach them to hone their skills. We are currently running the second cohort of the program.”

On her part, Palladium Country Director, Ms Oiza Nicholson, while commending the initiative, said that the move to partner with NSUK, is to ensure sustainability and right environment to effectively drive its objectives.

“The purpose or the objective of scale is to help to build the capacity of civil society organizations, and in building capacity, its capacity, managerial capacities, business capacity, but also capacity for advocacy. So, what better way to institutionalize this sort of project than by institutionalizing it with the Nasarawa State University for sustainability? It’s important that beyond scale, the interventions or the programs have been designed, the curriculum that’s been designed just doesn’t go to waste.

“It’s very important that beyond the life of the program, that we’re institutionalizing it with local partners that are able to build the capacity of civil society organizations to become the change agents that are needed to drive accountability processes, transparency processes that add up to good governance.”

She, therefore, described the signing as “an incredible feat, pioneering and innovative that we are creating a professional course out of what the curriculum for the organizational development and advocacy training program is all about.”

Vice-Chancellor, NSUK, Prof. Suleiman Bala Muhammed, represented by Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, DVC, Administration, NSUK, said: “There’s no doubt that this training will develop the capacity of the target group and this will create a more accountable, transparent, peaceful and democratic Nigeria with more effective and efficient public service. Through the Institute of Governance and Development Studies (IGDS), NSUK will provide the necessary services this collaboration is seeking to achieve.”